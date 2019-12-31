Top rank for implementing 'Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana'

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) awarded top rank to the State’s Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) for implementation of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana (DAY) for the the year 2018-19 as per Systematic Progressive Analytical Real Time Ranking (SPARK).

The award was presented to MEPMA additional mission director K Siva Parvathi in New Delhi on Monday. She received the award on behalf of MEPMA mission director and secretary of MoHUA.

Durga Shankar Mishra presented the award during the workshop on DAY Pakhwada held as part of Shehri Samriddhi Utsav 2020 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.