18 years after he was abducted, youth reaches Guntur in search of parents

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Watching actor Srihari’s movie ‘Bhadrachalam’ in Saraswathi Theatre near a railway station is what 23-year-old Nagendra Prasad remembers about his childhood before he was kidnapped. As a boy of around six years, Prasad was abducted in November 2001 by a woman, while he was playing in front of his house.

“After being forced to beg on the streets for nearly 15 days, the woman returned and took me back from the beggars to whom I was handed over. After watching the ‘Bhadrachalam’ movie, I begged at a temple near the theatre. A few days later, the woman and I boarded a train to Warangal in Telangana,” Prasad told TNIE over phone from Warangal. He saw ‘Bhadachalam’ movie on its release day, December 6, 2001.

The woman, however, abandoned Prasad at the Warangal railway station. A rickshaw puller saw Prasad wandering at the station and admitted him to a social welfare hostel at Nekkonda where he completed SSC.

Later, he was moved to Sai Seva Trust, which runs various institutes for orphans. Prasad is now studying degree final year by staying in the ashram.

Prasad frequently used to share his memories with Sai Seva Trust secretary R Kalidas. He narrated Prasad’s story to his cousin G Subba Rao of Vijayawada. Subba Rao began searching for theatres near railway stations in various towns of Krishna and Guntur districts and concluded that Prasad’s memories must be in Guntur.

And so Kalidas and Prasad reached Guntur on January 28 and met Guntur urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao. They sought his help to trace Prasad’s parents. Prasad also shared his memories with him.The SP immediately told the police to go through the missing child cases register of 2001 and try to identify Prasad’s parents.

Speaking to TNIE, Subba Rao said he had visited Vinukonda, Chilakaluripet, Macherla among other places with Prasad to locate his parents, but in vain. Subba Rao’s friends and relatives are searching at various places of Prakasam district and on Sunday visited Marturu trying to trace Prasad’s parents.