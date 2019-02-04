Four come in contact with high tension wire, die

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Four persons died of electrocution at Kotharoutupeta in Laveru mandal on Sunday when they came in contact with a high tension electric wire, while cutting banana leaves in an orchard on the outskirts of the village. The deceased have been identified as Komma Venkanna, 50, Abotula Ramulu, 55, Abotula Punyavati, 45 and Routu Bangaramma, 45, all residents of Kotharoutupeta, according to mandal Sub Inspector S Chiranjeevulu.