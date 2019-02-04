Jagan Reddy meets CEC, urges him to ensure free and fair elections in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition leader in AP State and YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday met Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora in Delhi and urged him to ensure free and fair elections are held in the state of Andhra Pradesh state in view of the alleged 'unfair and unethical' means used by the TDP government to manipulate electoral rolls, blatant misuse of government machinery and partisan use of the police officers to intimidate Opposition and keep tabs on them.

The YSRC also wanted the Director General of Police, Additional DGP (intelligence) and DIG-Law & Order, Co-Ordination and other DSPs and inspectors belonging to a particular community as to be removed from election duties as they have allegedly involved in illegal phone tapping and other means to threaten Opposition.

During his meeting with CEC, Jagan Mohan Reddy, who led a delegation of party leaders, gave three separate representations on the manipulation of electoral rolls, misuse of government machinery and how police officers are intimidating Opposition leaders.

"The TDP government in AP is doing everything in its power to subvert democracy and steal the election. I met the Chief Election Commissioner and informed him of the various ways in which the current government is undermining the electoral process. I requested him to intervene in the matter and ensure that free and fair elections are held in AP,'' Jagan Mohan Reddy told media after meeting the CEC.

According to Jagan, his party has Identified 52.67 lakh defective duplicate votes in September 2018, and brought it to the attention of the CEC several times. The number of such votes has increased to 59.18 lakh votes, conceivably at the behest the TDP Government in AP.

"Out of the 369 lakh votes in AP, if nearly 60 lakh votes are invalid or defective duplicate, it reflects very badly on the election process,'' Jagan said and requested the CEC to ensure deletion of such defective duplicate and invalid votes from electoral rolls of AP and considering the conduct of elections for both AP and neighbouring Telangana on the same day, as there are a lot of voters who have voted in both these states

Jagan alleged the TDP government had put in place a systematic approach to identify and delete the votes of YSRCP sympathizers.

On the alleged misuse of government machinery to identify those who might vote against the ruling party dissenters and target them, Jagan said the TDP government, through a massive call exercise ‘Praja Sadhikara Survey’, through Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) database, ‘Parishkara Vedika’ grievance collection and periodic surveys – had unjustly collected data and misused for political purposes leading to coercing, influencing and intimidating the voters to the extent of getting their names removed from the voter lists.

"Recently, TDP through an app, is also conducting a survey with tabs in the name of Service Delivery figuring out inclination of voters in the process and then pushing for removal of those who are YSRCP sympathizers," the YSRC chief alleged and said that even if a single voter is excluded from exercising his/her right, it demolishes the very idea of democracy.

Jagan further alleged that police officers belonging to a particular community (CM Naidu's caste), who are staunch supporters of TDP, have been given out of turn promotions as DSP’s are being given key roles to manipulate the elections and officers belonging to communities that are neutral, are denied important posts.

"In addition to this, many honest police officers are being threatened and abused by TDP MLAs without any follow-up or formal action against them,'' Jagan pointed out.

These select SP’s and DySPs’s are being used to illegally tap phone numbers of important political leaders, conduct caste-based census of serving police officers to nullify the effect of Election Commission mandated randomization of personnel, gather political intelligence, booking illegal cases, and harassing the opposition and also to transport, stock pile and facilitate distribution of money during elections,'' the YSRC chief alleged.

"Keeping this in view, it is pertinent to remove the DGP, (R P Thakur), ADGP-Intelligence (AB Venkateswara Rao) and DIG-Law&Order, Co-Ordination (Ghattamaneni Srinivas) from Election Duty along with DSP’s who are promoted out of turn as well as inspectors who are selectively posted.

Jagan's Accusations:

TDP has also uploaded the entire voter list on their website with photographs of voters, even though the original voter list provided to political parties by the EC doesn’t contain photos. This is a blatant infringement on the privacy of voters and highly unethical action by the party.

In its misrule of four years eight months, the TDP has institutionilsed corruption in AP. From this ill-gotten money the TDP has parked 4 to 5 thousand crore in all the 175 Constituencies for spending and for distribution to the voters through select people including police personnel in the ensuing elections.