NDA doors shut for Chandrababu Naidu: Amit Shah on his home turf

By Online Desk

Vijayanagaram: After the 2019 elections, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu will not be welcomed back into NDA even if he wishes so, BJP chief Amit Shah said on Monday.

After the general elections, Naidu will take U-turn to enter the National Democratic Alliance, said Shah, while addressing an assembly of booth workers in Vizianagaram. NDA's doors for Naidu are closed, Shah told reporters after the meeting.

NDA has fulfilled 10 out of 14 promises it made to the people of Andhra Pradesh following the AP Bifurcation Act. Though BJP has done a lot for the state, Naidu is misleading the people by spreading false information.

Saying that people of Andhra Pradesh know more about Naidu than himself, Shah said Naidu joined NDA when he realised that he couldn’t come to power without Narendra Modi. And just before the Telangana elections, Naidu left the NDA and joined the Congress alliance.

"Just before the Telangana elections, he left the NDA and joined the Congress, which had once insulted the Telugu people. But, Naidu did not stay on with Congress for very long. When he lost in Telangana, he left the Congress and joined the Mahagathbandhan," Shah said.