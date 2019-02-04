Police suspect theft of 3 gold crowns an ‘inside’ job

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirupati police investigating the theft of three gold crowns from Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple on Saturday night, are suspecting it to be an “inside” job.

The temple staff found the three crowns belonging to the processional deities of one of the 18 sub-temples missing and a complaint was lodged with Tirupati East police on Saturday night.

TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, who inspected the temple on Sunday evening, told media that the three crowns belong to Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy, a sub-temple located on the premises of Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple. “All three crowns approximately weigh 1,351 grams and cost around `50 lakh,’’ he said.

Devotees being frisked by security

staff at Govindaraja temple in

Tirupati | Madhav K

“There are 15 CCTV cameras in the temple and all are functioning,” he clarified, adding that the TTD vigilance staff gave the CCTV footage to the police for probe. “In the next two or three days, we may get the final probe report,” the EO said.

Police suspect that the theft might not have happened without the knowledge or support of either the priests or the TTD staff in the temple.

Tirupati Superintendent of Police Anburajan said the missing of crowns, in all probability, is the handiwork of “insiders” and they might either be employees or contract staff. “Even if it is stolen by an outsider, the accused still needs some basic information and he has to conduct a recce. For this also, knowingly or unknowingly the temple staff might have shared the information,’’ the SP opined, adding that special teams have been formed to trace the gold crowns.

Sources said the police and vigilance officials visited the houses of some of the temple staff and priests as part of the probe. The priests have been instructed not to leave the town without informing the police.

Rivalry among priests led to missing of crowns?

It is also suspected that rivalry between two groups of priests within the temple might be the reason for the missing of gold crowns from the temple.Police, who examined the CCTV footage, identified a youngster going out of the temple hurriedly, when the gold crowns went missing. However, sources said the footage in other surveillance camera, showed the same youngster moving towards the prasadam counter where he purchased prasadam and left.

Though the officials maintain that the crowns were found missing around 5.45 pm, some reports claimed that a TTD vigilance staffer noticed the crowns missing in the morning after Suprabhata Seva and informed the matter to the temple officials.The priests and officials made inquiries and searched for the crowns, but in vain. Later, in the evening, the higher officials were informed of the missing crowns and then the police.

The TTD was embroiled in controversy recently with ousted chief priest AV Ramana Deekshitulu levelling allegations of missing of valuable gold ornaments of the Lord and also irregularities in the functioning of the TTD. This is not the first time that gold ornaments went missing from a TTD-run temple. In 2014, a precious gold ornament of Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru temple at Tiruchanoor went missing and was later found in a drain nearby.

BJP stages protest

BJP activists staged a protest in front of the temple on Sunday denouncing the “failure” of the TTD in protecting the valuable jewellery of the Lord. BJP leader and former TTD Trust member G Bhanuprakash Reddy demanded a thorough probe into the missing crowns. YSRC leader and former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy criticised the TTD administration for failing to protect the valuable assets of the Lord.