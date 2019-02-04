Rs 9-cr jungle resorts at Maredumilli

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Speaking after inaugurating the resorts, Ramakrishnudu said the tribal culture possesses a great value in the world history and the forest produce plays a vital role in Agency economy.

KAKINADA: Here is good news for nature lovers. The scenic Maredumilli in the dense forest now offers an exotic stay for nature lovers. The jungle resorts built with spruce wood were inaugurated by Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Sunday. The `9 crore jungle resorts on Rajamahendravaram - Bhadrachalam highway, have a restaurant built with wood brought from Kerala. Apart from this, the resorts have a swimming pool. There are also volleyball and tennis courts.

Speaking after inaugurating the resorts, Ramakrishnudu said the tribal culture possesses a great value in the world history and the forest produce plays a vital role in Agency economy. Deputy CM N Chinarajappa said the new resorts would promote ecotourism in East Godavari district.Collector Kartikeya Mishra and ITDA PO Nishant Kumar were also present.

