Two killed as lorry hits bike

GUNTUR: Two persons died on the spot after a lorry hit their motorbike near Peddamakkena village in Sattenapalli mandal of Guntur district on Sunday.According to Sattenapalli Rural SI M Pattabhi Ramaiah, the deceased were identified as Chennuri Chinna Venkateswarlu (58) and Polisetty Sowrilu (52).The accident took place, while the duo were going on their bike to Amaravati.
