Hyderabad HC quashes case against Adityanath Das in India Cements case

HYDERABAD: In a relief to senior IAS officer Adityanath Das, the Telangana High Court on Monday quashed the case registered against the officer by the CBI in the India Cements episode of Jagan’s disproportionate assets case. The Court, which had already dismissed the cases registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act, has now set aside the cases registered under the Indian Penal Code since there was no prior permission (sanction for prosecution) from either the Centre or State government.

Justice B Siva Sankara Rao was passing this order in relation to a petition filed by Adityanath Das seeking to quash the cases registered against him. The judge, in his order, mentioned the affidavit filed by the then Irrigation Minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah before the Supreme Court.

As for the case, the CBI registered it against Adityanath Das alleging irregularities in water allocations to India Cements from Krishna and Kagna rivers. The CBI said that there was no approval from the inter-state water resources department and that the water allocations were made without taking into consideration of the objections raised by the concerned special officer. The CBI alleged that India Cements had invested about Rs 140 crore in companies belonging to Jagan Mohan Reddy in return for the benefit it received from the then state government headed by chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Disputing the allegations made by the CBI, senior counsel T Niranjan Reddy, appearing for Das, told the court that the CBI had registered the case against the petitioner illegally. In fact, the water allocations were made as part of his official duties. The probe agency has failed to place proper evidence before the court to prove its allegations made in the charge sheet.

The file relating to water allocation was sent to the chief minister and the irrigation minister for approval. The petitioner had only implemented the decision taken by the government. In fact, the CBI has failed to examine all the issues relating to the subject of water allocation. He urged the court to take into consideration that the petitioner had not received any financial benefit from any of the accused named by the CBI in the case, he noted.

The senior counsel contended that prior permission from the government was mandatory to prosecute officials under Section 197 CrPC. It was not proper for the trial court to take into cognizance the charge sheet filed by the CBI in the case, he argued. Taking the submissions of the petitioner’s counsel into consideration, Justice Siva Sankara Rao said that it was not proper to come to a conclusion based on the process of water allocations and the dates pertaining to investments. In this regard, no specific evidence was placed by the probe agency.