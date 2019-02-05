Kondaveedu Heritage and Cultural festival from February 9

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Kondaveedu Heritage and Cultural festival would be held in a traditional manner at Kondaveedu Fort on February 9 and 10. Construction of the ghat road to Kondaveedu Fort was recently completed to help people visit the fort. Modernisation and repair works will be carried out in the fort soon. Helicopter ride, paragliding, hot air balloons, trekking and food courts will be on offer to visitors during the two-day festival. Dance and music shows reflecting the rich heritage of Kondaveedu dynasty would be showcased in the fort.

Kondaveedu Fort Development Committee convener K Siva Reddy said the State government has sanctioned Rs 3 crore to conduct the festival at Kondaveedu Fort and Rs 4 crore for lighting on the hilltop. He said the 5.1-km-long ghat road (with 17 ‘U’ turns) has been completed.

Reddy said the fort would be renovated with Rs 12 crore and a road would be laid to reach entrance of the fort at a cost of Rs 11.70 crore. The ancient damaged Swamy Lakshminarayana Temple would be renovated at an estimated Rs 75 lakh, while Rs 2 crore has been allocated for construction of a children’s park and for developing the small ponds on the hilltop, he added.

Forest Minister Sidda Raghava Rao and Civil Supplies Minister P Pulla Rao said, “The government was developing the Kondaveedu Fort at an estimated cost of Rs 87 crore; we are making efforts to complete it (the task) before deadline as per Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s directions.”