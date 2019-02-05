Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra man kills daughter for ‘family honour’

In a suspected case of honour killing, a 20-year-old girl was allegedly strangled to death by her father for falling in love with a boy of different caste.

Published: 05th February 2019 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  In a suspected case of honour killing, a 20-year-old girl was allegedly strangled to death by her father for falling in love with a boy of different caste. The incident took place at Kothapalem village in Tallur mandal of Prakasam district on Sunday midnight.

According to information reaching here, the girl identified as K Vaishnavi was studying BCom second year at Harshini Degree College in Ongole. She used to commute daily from her village to Ongole. Vaishnavi reportedly fell in love with a boy who is also studying in the same college. After coming to know about the alleged love affair of Vaishnavi, her father Venkat Reddy, a farmer, disapproved of it. 

However, Vaishnavi reportedly made it clear that she would marry the boy and she had frequent quarrels with her parents in the past three days. They told her that their family honour would be at stake if their relatives came to know about it and asked her to stop seeing the boy.

Late last night, an argument reportedly took place between the girl and her parents once again and, in a fit of rage, Venkat Reddy allegedly strangled Vaishnavi to death. According to reports, though Venkat Reddy confessed to killing his daughter, he did not mention anything about the girl’s love affair. 
Police registered a case of murder and reportedly took Venkat Reddy into custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
honour killing Kothapalem Andhra Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp