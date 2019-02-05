Theft of crowns: Photo of suspect released

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Two days after the three gold crowns went missing from Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple, Tirupati Urban Police on Monday released the photograph of a youth, who is suspected to have stolen the crowns. The youth was caught on CCTV cameras on the premises of Govindaraja Swamy temple. Three gold crowns weighing 1,351 grams were stolen from one of the sub-temples of Govindaraja Swamy temple on Saturday.

Initially, police and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams vigilance officials suspected the involvement of either the temple priests or staff in the theft of gold crowns. The police are now suspecting the involvement of the youth, whose movements caught on CCTV cameras were found to be suspicious, after examining the footage. The suspect was clad in white and black checkered shirt and grey colour jeans.

While releasing the photo of the suspect, Tirupati SP Anburajan appealed to people to inform the police about the whereabouts of the youth.

The information about the suspect can be passed on to the police on phone numbers 100 or 80999 99977. The informant will be suitably rewarded, if the information leads to the arrest of suspect and the identity of the informant will be kept secret, the SP said.

The six special teams formed by Tirupati Urban Police to probe the theft of gold crowns from the temple are still making efforts to achieve a breakthrough in the case. The police have reportedly taken an auto driver and a devotee from Tamil Nadu into custody in connection with the theft of gold crowns for questioning.