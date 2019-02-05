Home States Andhra Pradesh

Woggish Mrs India crown goes to Russian model from Belagavi

A Russian model married to a resident of Belagavi has won the ‘Woggish Mrs India’ crown at the India Fashion Fiesta in Jaipur on Sunday.

Published: 05th February 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A Russian model married to a resident of Belagavi has won the ‘Woggish Mrs India’ crown at the India Fashion Fiesta in Jaipur on Sunday. While 25-year-old Karina Raju Chandrashekharappa’s  confidence might have impressed all, it was her answer to the finale question that floored the judges and got her the title. 

Karina Raju Chandrashekharappa

To a question, “What’s for you is Mrs India”,  posed by the judges minutes before she was announced the winner, her answer was, “Mrs India is the collective image of all the qualities a modern woman requires. Her outer beauty attracts and the inner beauty captivates. I believe that Mrs India has it all.’’

Just 10 months ago, Karina had suffered a fall from a cliff 300m into Beas river near Manali. Despite suffering multiple fractures, she fought against all the odds to clinch the Mrs India title. She is now qualified for the Mrs International Fashion Fiesta scheduled to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia, in June.

Married to real estate businessman Raju Chandrashekharappa, Karina Vorobyeva is a native of Russia who came to India in 2013. After she fell in love with Raju, the couple got married in 2014 and are currently settled in Belagavi along with their four-year-old daughter. Over the last few years, Karina has taken part in several modeling shows and groomed herself to make it big in the field. 

Speaking to TNIE, Karina said she had worked extremely hard for the last few months to prepare for the big event in Jaipur. “I am feeling happy that my hard work paid off at last. The grooming I had to undergo with the team of experts in the fashion world in the run-up to the Jaipur extravaganza greatly helped me,’’ she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Russian model Mrs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp