After poll debacle in Andhra Pradesh, BJP starts groundwork for ‘Mission 2024’

VIJAYAWADA: After the poll debacle, the BJP State unit has started its ground work for ‘Mission 2024’. From scheduling tours across the State to strengthening its cadre to welcoming new leaders into their fold to holding district-wise meetings, the State leaders are working towards consolidating their position in Andhra Pradesh.
Even though the BJP had only minor stakes in the State, it tasted a humiliating defeat in both the Assembly and the Parliamentary elections held recently by getting a vote share of 0.84 per cent and 0.96 per cent respectively. To better its position, especially with local body elections soon, the party leadership shifted its focus to cadre strengthening. “The four State general secretaries have been asked to tour across the 13 districts with two objectives.
One, to attract more people to the party, and two, to focus on the upcoming local body polls. The tours will begin the day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tirumala on June 9,” State president Kanna Lakshminarayana said.The saffron party is also in talks with former MLAs and MPs from the Congress and TDP. “There are several leaders expressing interest to join the party,” Kanna claimed.
The party has taken a decision to directly welcome sarpanches and ZPTC level leaders, who come forward to join the party. Former MLAs or MPs or ministers would be inducted only after discussions with the core committee.The party leaders, including State co-in-charge Sunil Deodhar, held a meeting in Delhi on Wednesday to deliberate on the political situation in the State and the potential growth of the saffron party in AP. The State leadership will also hold district-wise organisational meetings to improve its booth-level strength.
After assessing its strengths and weaknesses at review meetings, sources said the party may also look at revamping of the State leadership as an option. “Now is the right time. While we lost our deposits in Telangana Assembly elections, we won four seats in the LS polls. We are confident of repeating the success story in AP too,” a leader said.