Chandrababu Naidu to extend support to Pawan Kalyan march against sand scarcity

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition TDP has decided to participate in the proposed march led by Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan in Visakhapatnam on November 3 against sand scarcity. Kalyan, whose JSP had given a call for the march, had sought the support of all Opposition parties in its fight against the government’s sand policy. Though the BJP said it would not take part in the march, the TDP on Thursday said it would extend support to the rally.

Speaking to the media here, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said senior party leaders and cadres will participate in the march. Naidu held a meeting with the families of the labourers who have committed suicide allegedly depressed over losing livelihood following slump in construction activity. “The deaths of these labourers are nothing but killings by the government.

The government should extend financial assistance to the kin of the victims,’’ Naidu demanded. Naidu alleged that instead of coming to the rescue of the working class, the State ministers are not taking the issue (suicides) seriously. “Is this not violation of human rights?’’ he asked. Naidu said he would take up a national agitation against the “gag on media” by the Jagan government.