Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur Municipal Corporation appoints environmental secretaries to look after garbage collection

Guntur Municipal Corporation appointed 42 environmental secretaries for overseeing of garbage collection in the city. 

Published: 01st November 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur Municipal Corporation building

Guntur Municipal Corporation building (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Guntur Municipal Corporation appointed 42 environmental secretaries for overseeing of garbage collection in the city. The environmental secretaries will monitor the electronic identification tags given to every household in the city to monitor the garbage collection. 

More than 1,89,550 households in Guntur has been divided into 736 micro-pockets and radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags were given to each house. The secretaries and ward volunteers would interact with people and create awareness on segregating wet and dry garbage before handing these over to sanitary workers. Presently, 398 permanent workers and 1,667 outsourcing workers are collecting garbage. 

GMC commissioner C Anuradha directed the secretaries to inspect shops and conduct inquiry about the sale of plastic carry bags and inform the same to the higher officials. She said the officers have been conducting raids for past five days in the city and `35,000 fine was imposed on erring shop owners.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guntur Municipal Corporation environmental secretaries garbage collection
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gun-toting photos of young couple have gone viral on social media.
Nagaland rebel leader’s son, daughter-in-law brandish guns at wedding reception
One year after Cyclone Gaja: How are some of TN's worst-hit farmers faring?
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp