Guntur woman takes friend’s help to kill mother for property

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a shocking incident, a mother was killed by her daughter for material property in Guntur.

According to Nagarampalem CI K Venkata Reddy, Alapati Lakshmi (40) died under suspicious circumstances at Nagarampalem of Guntur city on October 10, after which a police investigation was conducted.

In the course of the investigation, it was found that Lakshmi’s daughter Mannam Bhargavi, along with her alleged paramour had strangulated Lakshmi to death. According to the information, the victim had denied giving her assets, a house and area of land to her daughter. Then out of spite, Bhargavi, her husband Mannam Ramanjaneyulu and friend Mannam Venkata Siva Ram of Achempeta conspired to murder her.

Both Bhargavi and her husband worked at a hotel owned by Siva Ram. Though the three had planned the murder, only Bhargavi and Siva Ram came to Lakshmi’s house on the night of October 10 at about 10.30 pm.

As per sources, the mother-daughter duo engaged in a verbal spat over property, after which Siva Ram strangulated Lakshmi. Upon hearing cries for help, locals called the police. The trio was arrested on Thursday after concrete evidence was collected against them.