NTPC to give Rs 25 lakh for building shed

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: IN order to mitigate the problems of a large number of out-patients and attendants of inpatients at the Gandhi Hospital, the NTPC will provide financial assistance of `25 lakh towards construction of a waiting shed on the hospital premises as part of its CSR initiative.

The shed would accommodate around 400 people and will also be provided with a RO plant for drinking water. NTPC signed an MoU in this regard with the hospital on Thursday in the presence of D K Dube, Regional Executive Director (South) and Dr P Shravan Kumar, Medical Superintendent, Gandhi Hospital.

The NTPC also distributed notebooks worth `5.03 lakh to school and college students in 15 government schools and colleges as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.