TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh visits former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar in jail, alleges harassment  

By Express News Service

ELURU: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh visited former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar at the district jail here on Thursday. Later, Lokesh, along with MLAs Nimmala Rama Naidu, Manthena Rama Raju and MLC P Sreenu, visited the family members of Prabhkar.

Speaking to the media at the TDP office here, Lokesh said that the TDP would file a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission against the false cases being filed against TDP leaders. The TDP, Lokesh said, would also move courts seeking relief from the false cases registered against the TDP leaders. Lokesh alleged that 610 cases had been registered against the TDP workers and leaders in the last five months. As many as 18 party leaders were named in cases.

“As many as 12 cases have been registered against Prabhakar. The old cases against the former MLA are being revived. We will fight the issue legally,” Lokesh said. He also took exception to the Government Order, empowering department heads to file cases against media houses.