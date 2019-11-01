Women’s T20 league: Andhra opens its account on day 1

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bengal, Baroda, Railways and Andhra teams won their first round of matches as part of BCCI’s senior women’s T20 Super League cum knock out tournament held at Dr Gokaraju Laila Gangaraju ACA Cricket Complex in Mulapadu, here on Thursday.

Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) secretary V Durga Prasad said that in the morning session, Bengal beat Karnataka by 56 runs, while Maharashtra lost to Baroda by 18 runs. In the afternoon session, Railways beat Jharkhand by 71 runs (match shortened to 12 overs because of rain) and Andhra beat Vidarbha by five wickets (16 over match held due to rain). On Friday, in the morning session, Vidarbha will take on Uttar Pradesh, Railways will play against Himachal Pradesh, while Andhra vs Bengal and Jharkhand vs Maharashtra matches will be conducted in the afternoon session.

Meanwhile, U-23 Andhra men’s team beat Mumbai by 15 runs in an ODI match held at Jaipur on Thursday. “Andhra will take on Uttar Pradesh in their second match at the same venue on Friday. Due to heavy rain at Ongole, the first-day play of Andhra Vs Karnataka Under-16 match as part of Vijay Merchant Trophy at CSR Sarma College was cancelled,” he added.