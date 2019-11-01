YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s flagship initiative Spandana wins PM Modi’s appreciation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s initiative Spandana, the weekly grievance redressal platform where people can directly approach district officials of the rank of even a Collector and a Superintendent of Police, and the weekly-off system for police introduced in Andhra Pradesh, won the appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM showed a keen interest in Spandana and sought details of the programme from the officials.

The AP police set up its stall at the Police Technology Exhibition organised at Vadodara in Gujarat on Thursday to mark Ekta Diwas. Going round the stalls, Modi visited the AP police stall also. AP Police Technical Services DIG G Pala Raju briefed the Prime Minister about the technology being used in the State and also informed him about Spandana and the weekly off system for police in AP.