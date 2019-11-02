Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister says 86% of reservoirs full

In a press meet at YSRC office in Tadepalli on Friday, the minister claimed that 86 per cent of all reservoirs in the State are full.

Published: 02nd November 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Godavari River. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar has said that the State government is examining all proposals for diversion of surplus Godavari water to Krishna basin, including those proposed by Telangana, and will finalise one which puts Andhra Pradesh’s interests first. He also slammed the TDP leaders for alleging that the YSRC government failed to utilise floodwater effectively. 

In a press meet at YSRC office in Tadepalli on Friday, the minister claimed that 86 per cent of all reservoirs in the State are full. “The remaining 14 per cent could not be filled because of the previous TDP government’s failure in completing necessary works, including land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement (LARR), of various projects.

Had they taken up the pending works in five years, we could have had over 90 per cent of water in all reservoirs,” he observed. Citing an example of how the previous dispensation made false claims, the minister said, “Of the Rs 55,000 crore works of Polavaram, about Rs 37,000 crore works are pending. Yet, the TDP claimed that 70 per cent works were done. It did not even rehabilitate 3,000 families.”To a query on Godavari-Krishna interlinking, he said that a detailed project report was under preparation and that a few other proposals were also being considered. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Water Resources minister P Anil Kumar Krishna YSRC government TDP TDP government Godavari
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gun-toting photos of young couple have gone viral on social media.
Nagaland rebel leader’s son, daughter-in-law brandish guns at wedding reception
One year after Cyclone Gaja: How are some of TN's worst-hit farmers faring?
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp