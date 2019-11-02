Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP Chief Secretary issues show-cause notice to Principal Secretary for not following procedure

The Political principal secretary issued the order on October 25 as it was observed that even after the CM and his office issued instructions, several orders were not being issued in time.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam

By PTI

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam issued a show-cause notice to Principal Secretary (political, General Administration Department) Praveen Prakash for the inclusion of a few subjects in the recent cabinet meeting without following certain procedures.

Sources said that Praveen Prakash, who is also the Principal Secretary to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is yet to send his reply.

According to information, the Chief Secretary is said to have sent the notice after the recent cabinet meeting earlier this week on October 30. While it was initially speculated that the Chief Secretary served the show cause notice to Praveen Prakash for issuing orders regarding adherence to time schedule in the issuance of government orders, amending a section of Rule 20 of AP Business Rules, 2018.

The Political principal secretary issued the order on October 25 as it was observed that even after the CM and his office issued instructions, several orders were not being issued in time.

However, highly placed sources told TNIE that LV Subramanyam issued the notice for another reason. "The show cause notice was for another mistake. Praveen Prakash as the principal Secretary (General Administration Department) introduced items in the recent cabinet without following the laid down procedure. His reply is awaited," a top official explained.

It is further learnt that Praveen Prakash is likely to send his reply on Tuesday and the sources said he is likely to defend his actions stating that they were as per the established rules and well within his authority.

