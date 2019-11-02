Home States Andhra Pradesh

Journalists hit streets, want Andhra Pradesh government to withdraw order for taking legal action against media

They carried banners and placards with slogans condemning the GO. 

Published: 02nd November 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Protest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE/GUNTUR/NELLORE: Lashing out at the State government’s latest GO 2430 for taking legal action against the media persons, media houses and TV channels for ‘false news’, Journalist unions took to the streets across the State on Friday. Describing it as muzzling the freedom of the press, journalist unions demanded that the State government immediately withdraw the controversial GO. 

“What the State government doing is very undemocratic. It wants to control the media by hook or crook, which is immoral. The GO is most objectionable and we demand it be immediately cancelled,” Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) State president IV Subba Rao said at a protest rally in Ongole. Several journalists from different newspapers and media houses participated in the rally, sporting black badges and decrying government move. They carried banners and placards with slogans condemning the GO. 

They stopped the vehicles of Ministers Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Adimulapu Suresh, MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, and Prakasam district collector Pola Bhaskar. The agitating journalist union leaders explained to them why they are opposing the GO. “Previously, the then CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy brought a similar order — GO No 938 — in 2009, but he withdrew the same following objections from the Journalist unions.  Now, making some changes, the same GO has been issued again by the present government. We condemn the move and demand the GO be cancelled,” Subba Rao said. 

APWUJ Guntur district president SN Meera lamented that the GO curtails the freedom of the press and government should desist from preventing the facts reaching the people. The State Small and Medium Newspapers Association State joint secretary M Srinivas Rao and others also participated in the protest. 

Similar protests were also held in Nellore district. APUWJ State secretary A Jaya Prakash, who led the protest, said the government was trying to gag the media, which is not proper or democratic. “Such suppression of the press freedom will not let the facts and the truth see the light of the day,” he maintained.  In Srikakulam district, journalists took out a bike rally demanding immediate withdrawal of the GO. The Opposition TDP condemned the GO and described it the government’s move to control the media. 

TDP to continue fight till scrapping of GO  
“Who gave them the right to muzzle the press and ask the bureaucrats to file the suits against the media for reporting the facts. It is condemnable,” senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had already announced that he will fight tooth and nail against the State government’s move to curb the freedom of the press. “Our fight will continue until the GO is withdrawn,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh government journalist Press freedom fake news Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists APUWJ YS Rajasekhara Reddy APUWJ State secretary
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gun-toting photos of young couple have gone viral on social media.
Nagaland rebel leader’s son, daughter-in-law brandish guns at wedding reception
One year after Cyclone Gaja: How are some of TN's worst-hit farmers faring?
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp