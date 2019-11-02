Home States Andhra Pradesh

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd to fast track power plant works at Polavaram

It has already begun the survey and mobilisation of resources, and plans to launch works of both main reservoir and the hydel power plant simultaneously. 

Published: 02nd November 2019 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Representatives of Mega Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd perform Bhoomi Pooja at the Polavaram Project site on Friday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   A day after the Andhra Pradesh High Court lifted the stay on entrusting Polavaram project works to a new agency, the Water Resources department has completed all the formalities to sign an agreement with Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), which formally kick-started the works with ‘Bhoomi Pooja’ on Friday. Putting things on a fast track, the Water Resources officials said that the agency has begun dewatering of the work site, which has been flooded for the last couple of months. 

The Water Resources department began the process of awarding the project work to MEIL on Thursday night, hours after the High Court issued its order, by getting the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) signed by the agency. “The agreement for entrusting irrigation works is ready and we expect to have it signed by Friday night. The APGENCO was also informed about it as there will be two separate agreements for irrigation works and 960 MW hydel power plant works,” an official explained.

Prior to the groundbreaking ceremony, Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar said the High Court verdict was a vindication of the government’s stand and dismissed the aspersions cast by the Opposition leaders on Polavaram project as being politically motivated. “The project work will be completed on a war footing. We stood by our word and resumed Polavaram works on November 1. Unlike the previous government, we will take up civil work and Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (LARR) work simultaneously to complete the project at the earliest,” he said, in a press meet at YSRC office in Tadepalli. The State government was able to save over `830 crore by going for reverse tendering for Polavaram project, he added.   

According to a statement from MEIL, it is in the process of mobilising all the resources to complete the project within the time frame of two years. Since both judicial and administrative hurdles were cleared, the agency plans to continue regular work from Saturday by dewatering the inundated areas. It has already begun the survey and mobilisation of resources, and plans to launch works of both main reservoir and the hydel power plant simultaneously. 

The Water Resources official said that it would take about a week for the works to gain momentum. “We expected about 50,000 - 60,000 cusecs of floodwater, but there was 2.17 lakh cusecs. The flood is expected to recede soon and it will take about a week for the works at the spillway to get an impetus,” the official observed. 

On Friday, MEIL DGM Satish performed the groundbreaking ceremony at block 18 of the spillway. It maybe recalled that the government had cancelled the contract awarded to Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd (NECL) and went for reverse tendering. MEIL came forward to take up the project works at 12.6 per cent less than the price quoted by Navayuga.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court Polavaram project Water Resources department MEIL APGENCO P Anil Kumar
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gun-toting photos of young couple have gone viral on social media.
Nagaland rebel leader’s son, daughter-in-law brandish guns at wedding reception
One year after Cyclone Gaja: How are some of TN's worst-hit farmers faring?
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp