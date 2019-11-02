Home States Andhra Pradesh

Now, YSR Aarogyasri services in Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday released a poster in connection with the extension of YSR Aarogyasri services to 130 hospitals in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai.

VIJAYAWADA:   Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday released a poster in connection with the extension of YSR Aarogyasri services to 130 hospitals in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai. The selected hospitals in these three metro cities will provide Aarogyasri services for 716 medical procedures in 17 super specialty departments.

 The Chief Minister interacted with a few beneficiaries and doctors from MIOT hospital in Chennai, Fortis Hospital in Bengaluru and Medcover Hospital in Hyderabad through a video conference. “Our people have come there with a strong belief. Please take good care of them,” Jagan urged the doctors. 

Hospitals around the three metro cities were also included in the Aarogyasri scheme.  Diagnostic centres and ayurvedic and naturopathy hospitals were also included in the list. Similarly in Chennai and Hyderabad, Aarogyasri services will be available in a good number of private hospitals.

Aarogyasri services will apply to 122 procedures in cardiac and cardio therapy, 10 in cardiology, eight in critical care, 13 in endocrinology, 22 in gastroenterology, 64 in genetic urinary surgeries, 79 in medical oncology, six in nephrology, 12 in neurology, 69 in neurosurgery, three in organ transplantation, 66 in paediatric surgery, 35 in plastic surgery, 13 in radiation oncology, six in rheumatology, 57 in surgical gastroenterology, 131 in surgical oncology. During his padayatra, Jagan had promised to extend it to other States. 

