Home States Andhra Pradesh

Robber nabbed after a hot chase in Anantapur district

Villagers chase down accused, tie him up and hand him over to police; cops also nab three other accused involved in the offence

Published: 02nd November 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Anantpur Police nabbed robbers (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The Anantapur police arrested four persons in connection with stealing of Rs 16 lakh pension amount. The accused were identified as Kullayappa, Sudhakar, Srinivasulu and G Anjaneyulu. Addressing the media in Tadipatri on Friday, DSP A Srinivasulu said that they took four persons into custody for stealing Rs 16 lakh from panchayat secretary Nagalakshmi. The police also seized an auto and a knife from them. 

On Thursday, panchayat secretary Nagalakshmi went to Andhra Bank in an auto driven by Srinivasulu and withdrew Rs 16 lakh to disburse pensions to beneficiaries. As it was already late, she stayed put at Narsala on Thursday night. Meanwhile, the accused hatched a plot to steal money from her. 

On Friday, Nagalakshmi boarded an APRTC bus to reach Chintakayamanda to disburse pensions. 
She alighted the bus at A Kondapur Cross near Tadipatri and later boarded the auto of Srinivasulu. 
When the vehicle reached Araveedu outskirts, Kullayappa threatened her with a knife and snatched the cash bag from her and escaped into agriculture fields.

 Shocked Nagalakshmi, informed the matter to the villagers, who in turn alerted the police. The villagers blocked all roads. They spotted Kullayappa running in the fields with a cash bag and apprehended him. 
Deputy superintendent of police A Srinivasulu appreciated the villagers for helping police in nabbing the accused. 

cops recover Rs 16L
Kullayappa, Sudhakar, Srinivasulu and G Anjaneyulu observed the activities of panchayat secretary Nagalakshmi and hatched a plot to steal money from her. The Rs 16 lakh amount, she withdrew from Andhra Bank, was meant for disbursing pensions to beneficiaries. Police recovered Rs 16 lakh cash, an auto and a knife which was used for threatening the victim.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anantapur police APRTC bus
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gun-toting photos of young couple have gone viral on social media.
Nagaland rebel leader’s son, daughter-in-law brandish guns at wedding reception
One year after Cyclone Gaja: How are some of TN's worst-hit farmers faring?
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp