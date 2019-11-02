Robber nabbed after a hot chase in Anantapur district

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The Anantapur police arrested four persons in connection with stealing of Rs 16 lakh pension amount. The accused were identified as Kullayappa, Sudhakar, Srinivasulu and G Anjaneyulu. Addressing the media in Tadipatri on Friday, DSP A Srinivasulu said that they took four persons into custody for stealing Rs 16 lakh from panchayat secretary Nagalakshmi. The police also seized an auto and a knife from them.

On Thursday, panchayat secretary Nagalakshmi went to Andhra Bank in an auto driven by Srinivasulu and withdrew Rs 16 lakh to disburse pensions to beneficiaries. As it was already late, she stayed put at Narsala on Thursday night. Meanwhile, the accused hatched a plot to steal money from her.

On Friday, Nagalakshmi boarded an APRTC bus to reach Chintakayamanda to disburse pensions.

She alighted the bus at A Kondapur Cross near Tadipatri and later boarded the auto of Srinivasulu.

When the vehicle reached Araveedu outskirts, Kullayappa threatened her with a knife and snatched the cash bag from her and escaped into agriculture fields.

Shocked Nagalakshmi, informed the matter to the villagers, who in turn alerted the police. The villagers blocked all roads. They spotted Kullayappa running in the fields with a cash bag and apprehended him.

Deputy superintendent of police A Srinivasulu appreciated the villagers for helping police in nabbing the accused.

cops recover Rs 16L

