Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSR would not have allowed bifurcation of State, says CM Jagan Reddy

Potti Sriramulu became a martyr after fasting for 58 days to safeguard the pride of Telugu people; his sacrifice has a special place in our hearts, he said. 

Published: 02nd November 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with Governer Biswabusan Harichandan, felicitating Revati, the granddaughter of Potti Sreeramulu on the occasion of AP State Formation Day at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada on Friday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The three-day Andhra Pradesh Formation Day celebrations began on an optimistic note with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressing hope that there will be a silver lining to the government emulating the ideals of great leaders who strived for the nation’s development. Participating as the chief guest along with Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan in the AP Formation Day celebrations at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on Friday, the CM said despite several shortcomings, his government will put the State on the development path by giving priority to education, health and agriculture with the ‘Navaratnas’ (nine promises).

“The fruits of our efforts and hard work were left behind in Madras and Hyderabad, in 1953 and 2014. Now, we have to start afresh the process of development and will go forward and shape the new Andhra Pradesh,” he said. Potti Sriramulu became a martyr after fasting for 58 days to safeguard the pride of Telugu people; his sacrifice has a special place in our hearts, he said. 

“We are proud to have been celebrating the Formation Day since 1956 and recall the contributions by Alluri Sitarama Raju, Tanguturi Prakasam, Pattabhi Seetharamiah, Gouthu Lachchanna and many educationists, reformists and journalists who laid the social foundation of our State. In 2014, we embarked on a new journey as our contributions and hard work were left behind.”

Jagan opined: “When YS Rajasekhar Reddy was alive, no one had imagined that the State would be bifurcated again. Today, it has become the most deprived state. But we will go forward with the Navaratnas and fight the social evils to drive out illiteracy and poverty, and help the downtrodden,” he asserted.

In his address, the governor, recalling the glorious past of the Telugu culture and people, said Telugus were known for their steadfast and united struggle for development. The AP Formation Day is being celebrated after a gap of five years. On the occasion, family members of several freedom fighters were honoured. The granddaughter of Potti Sriramulu, Professor Revathi, thanked the government for the recognition and recalled the sacrifices made by her grandfather. The governor and the chief minister visited handloom and handicraft stalls set up at the venue. They later saw mythological play ‘Maya Bazar’ staged by a popular troupe, Surabhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Formation Day Biswabhusan Harichandan AP Formation Day celebrations YS Jagan Mohan Reddy YS Rajasekhar Reddy
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gun-toting photos of young couple have gone viral on social media.
Nagaland rebel leader’s son, daughter-in-law brandish guns at wedding reception
One year after Cyclone Gaja: How are some of TN's worst-hit farmers faring?
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp