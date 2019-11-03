Home States Andhra Pradesh

It’s wrong march, Pawan Kalyan acting for Chandrababu Naidu: YSRC  

Meanwhile, Vizag MLA Gudivada Amarnath said Kalyan was misleading people by labelling sand scarcity as a man-made crisis, while in fact it was due to floods. 

Published: 03rd November 2019 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

The ministers noted that of the identified 267 sand reaches in the state, only 60 were in operation due to floods

The ministers noted that of the identified 267 sand reaches in the state, only 60 were in operation due to floods

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the ‘long march’ to be taken up by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, the YSRC leaders launched a tirade dubbing the event as a “wrong march”.

Alleging that the actor-turned-politician was acting at the behest of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kanna Babu and MLA Karanam Dharmasri asserted that the sand scarcity would soon be resolved as the flooding in river basins was receding.

Speaking to reporters at the party office in Tadepalli on Saturday, the ministers pointed out that the sand supply was hit because of continuous rainfall and inflows to reservoirs. “While on one hand, the farming community is happy about the rains, the sand supply is hit due to floods in the last three months. Srisailam dam has been filled about seven times and Prakasam barrage gates were open for the last couple of months. In such a situation, how can sand be extracted? Even the rivers in drought-hit Anantapur district are overflowing,” Anil Kumar said. They also alleged illegalities in sand mining during the TDP regime, pointing out incidents including the National Green Tribunal imposing Rs 100 crore fine on the government. “Several issues happened in the last five years.

Why didn’t Pawan question the TDP then?

Chandrababu’s son Lokesh staged a protest for five hours in Guntur recently, now Naidu’s adopted son wants to do a long march in Vizag. It is actually a wrong march. If they are really concerned, why not do it in areas where Krishna or Godavari are flowing with brimming water? Pawan is here to implement Naidu’s agenda,” Kanna Babu alleged. The ministers noted that of the identified 267 sand reaches in the state, only 60 were in operation due to floods. “Efforts are being made to resolve the scarcity beginning next week when the floods recede,” they added. Meanwhile, Vizag MLA Gudivada Amarnath said Kalyan was misleading people by labelling sand scarcity as a man-made crisis, while in fact it was due to floods. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jana Sena Pawan Kalyan YSRC
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gun-toting photos of young couple have gone viral on social media.
Nagaland rebel leader’s son, daughter-in-law brandish guns at wedding reception
One year after Cyclone Gaja: How are some of TN's worst-hit farmers faring?
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp