TDP putting new spin on CBI court verdict on Jagan plea, says YSRC

KADAPA: Brushing aside the TDP’s reaction to the CBI Special Court’s ruling dismissing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s petition for exemption from personal appearance during the hearing of assets case, YSRCP official spokesperson C Ramachandraiah said “it is a normal legal procedure and it will be followed as the party respects law”.

Speaking to media here on Saturday, he said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is only an accused and he has every right to appeal to the High Court against the CBI court ruling.



“Jagan Mohan Reddy respects law and he is not like TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who fled Hyderabad after the audiovisual evidence of his involvement in the cash-for-vote scam surfaced. Naidu was also accused of human rights violations several times,’ the YSRC leader said.



“As the state is facing serious issues, the Chief Minister’s continued stay in office is necessary for administrative and other reasons and our viewpoint will be put before the High Court,” he explained

“The TDP’s comments on the court verdict are meaningless. Chandrababu Naidu is craving for power and is in a hurry to occupy a chair that is not vacant. People have given their mandate handing a resounding victory to YSRCP besides reducing the TDP’s numbers to just 23 in the Assembly. Naidu should remember the bitter truth and desist from resorting to false propaganda. His proclamations that people are regretting not reelecting him are ridiculous,” he said.

He said that the TDP leader should not forget that about Rs 100 crore penalty was imposed on the government for illegal sand mining during his regime. On Jana Sena Party chief’s long march on Sunday in Vizag, the YSRC leader said Pawan Kalyan was implementing the agenda of Naidu.



“It was the first time in the country that the president of a political party lost elections from two constituencies he contested,” he maintained.