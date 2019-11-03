Tension prevails as Andhra Pradesh Jana Sena activists stage sit-in 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tension prevailed here on Saturday night at the venue of Jana Sena long march public meeting as party activists, led by Jana Sena leader Kona Tata Rao, resorted to a sit-in protesting against the police objection to erect a stage for the meeting.

Tata Rao told TNIE that the police, who initially gave permission for erecting the stage, were now insisting to shift the stage to a corner. It was not acceptable for them as the dais will not be visible, he said.

The party leader said Commissioner of Police RK Meena visited and held talks with them.

The ACP and other officials also interacted with them. He said the police have to agree to their original plan. Upon coming to know of the development, a large number of activists descended on the venue, Tata Rao said. He said the State government was trying to create hurdles in the way of their long march.

The Andhra University (AU) authorities, who earlier agreed to give permission for parking, later denied permission, he said. Tata Rao said they shifted the parking place to private grounds in MVP Colony and Madhurawada though they are far away from the venue.