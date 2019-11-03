Will raise Waltair issue with Centre: BJP MP Suresh Prabhu

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP MP Suresh Prabhu on Saturday said Ayushman Bharat, flagship programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been benefiting thousands of people across the country.



Addressing mediapersons here, Prabhu said he interacted with several beneficiaries of Central schemes in the district. He said the central scheme was a boon for poor people. He said the Ayushman Bharat was being implemented in the state as YSR Aarogyasri though the Centre has been contributing equal share to it.

Stating that the long-cherished dream of people of the region for a railway zone was fulfilled when he was the Union Railway Minister, he said he would take up the demand for retaining Waltair railway division in the new zone with the railway minister.

He said BJP would emerge as the single largest party in the state. Referring to special category status (SPS), he said the Centre had sanctioned several central institutions and also funds for the State development. He said if BJP was elected, the State would witness rapid development. Later, speaking at interaction with professionally organised by Visakhapatnam Chapter of Charted Accountants, Cost Accountants and Company Secretaries, the former union railway minister said India has the potential to become $ 5 trillion economy by 2025.

He said the government has prepared a roadmap to make this possible by focusing on manufacturing, service sector and agriculture. He said manufacturing should lead to export. “Our cumulative export stands at around half a trillion dollars. The challenge is to double it,” he said.



“Today, we have an opportunity to increase exports, especially in agriculture sector, so that farmers can be benefited by way of exporting their farm produce to foreign countries,” the BJP MP said.