Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy likely to visit Polavaram project

It will mark resumption of works under new government; visit planned in second half of November.

Published: 04th November 2019 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) formally launching the works of Polavaram project, the Water Resources department is planning to schedule a visit of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the project site so as to officially mark the resumption of works under the new government. The department officials noted that the CM’s visit may be planned in the second half of November, when the flooding is expected to completely recede.

Over the last two-three months, most of the approach roads in the work site were either damaged or washed away in floodwater. After bagging both the irrigation and 960 MW hydel power plant works through reverse tendering, MEIL on November 1 formally launched the works and started repairing the approach roads. 

“Reaching the spillway, where the works will begin, is also difficult due to the damaged roads. The contracting agency has begun laying the roads and it may take a week for the actual works to gain impetus. Once it is done, we are planning to schedule a visit of the Chief Minister to the project to officially launch the works,” a senior Water Resources department official noted.

If scheduled, it will be the second visit of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Polavaram as the Chief Minister and first after his government’s reverse tendering initiative. Jagan first visited the project site on June 20, soon after taking over as the Chief Minister on May 30. “Water Resources Minister Anil Kumar Yadav and Special Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das are coordinating to finalise the schedule. It will most likely be in the latter half of this month,” the official added.

It may be noted that the legal and administrative hurdles for the national project were cleared after the High Court lifted the stay on entrustment of works to a new agency on October 31. Both the energy department and water resources department immediately issued work order on November 1 and signed two separate agreements for the project execution, the officials said. 

While the government aims to complete the irrigation works — civil and land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement — by mid-2021, the 960 MW hydel power plant is expected to take about three to four years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Polavaram project Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Suresh
    Job
    2 days ago reply
Videos
Gun-toting photos of young couple have gone viral on social media.
Nagaland rebel leader’s son, daughter-in-law brandish guns at wedding reception
One year after Cyclone Gaja: How are some of TN's worst-hit farmers faring?
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp