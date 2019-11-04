BJP will emerge as strong force in Andhra Pradesh, says Kanna Lakshminarayana

By Express News Service

KADAPA: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has exuded confidence that the party would emerge as a strong force in the State in the coming days. Kanna, who was in the district, on Sunday, to participate in various programmes, was accorded a warm welcome by party activists at Rajampet Bypass Road. A motorcycle rally was also taken out on the occasion.

Addressing the party workers during a meeting held at the YSR Stadium here on Sunday, he said several leaders from various political parties, are showing interest to join BJP as they are impressed with the welfare schemes launched by the Centre and good governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He blamed the new sand policy of the State government for sand scarcity in the State.

Lakhs of construction workers have lost their livelihood due to non-availability of sand, he claimed.

The BJP leader held the State government responsible for the suicide of construction workers and asked the former to take steps to ease sand scarcity. He made it clear that the development of the State is possible only with BJP. Former minister C Adinarayana Reddy alleged the role of YSRC leaders in illegal transportation of sand.

TDP former corporators Bala Kondaiah, Sardar and Krishna and a few other leaders joined BJP in the presence of Kanna.

BJP district president P Srinath Reddy, party leaders V Sashibhushan Reddy, S Ramachandra Reddy and Chalapathi were also present.

Former APNGO leaders from Kurnool join BJP

Kurnool: A few former Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers (APNGO) district leaders joined the BJP in the presence of party MP TG Venkatesh here on Sunday. The new joinees said that they joined the saffron party as they were impressed with the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past five-and-a-half years. Speaking on the occasion, Venkatesh said the development of AP is possible only with BJP. BJP, which is striving for the development of the country, he said.