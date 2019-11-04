Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP will emerge as strong force in Andhra Pradesh, says Kanna Lakshminarayana

 BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has exuded confidence that the party would emerge as a strong force in the State in the coming days. 

Published: 04th November 2019 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh TDP leaders joined BJP in the presence of state president Kanna Lakshminarayana in Kadapa on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

Andhra Pradesh TDP leaders joined BJP in the presence of state president Kanna Lakshminarayana in Kadapa on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has exuded confidence that the party would emerge as a strong force in the State in the coming days. Kanna, who was in the district, on Sunday, to participate in various programmes, was accorded a warm welcome by party activists at Rajampet Bypass Road. A motorcycle rally was also taken out on the occasion.

Addressing the party workers during a meeting held at the YSR Stadium here on Sunday, he said several leaders from various political parties, are showing interest to join BJP as they are impressed with the welfare schemes launched by the Centre and good governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He blamed the new sand policy of the State government for sand scarcity in the State. 
Lakhs of construction workers have lost their livelihood due to non-availability of sand, he claimed.

The BJP leader held the State government responsible for the suicide of construction workers and asked the former to take steps to ease sand scarcity. He made it clear that the development of the State is possible only with BJP. Former minister C Adinarayana Reddy alleged the role of YSRC leaders in illegal transportation of sand. 
TDP former corporators Bala Kondaiah, Sardar and Krishna and a few other leaders joined BJP in the presence of Kanna.

BJP district president P Srinath Reddy, party leaders V Sashibhushan Reddy, S Ramachandra Reddy and Chalapathi were also present.

Former APNGO leaders from Kurnool join BJP 
Kurnool: A few former Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers (APNGO) district leaders joined the BJP in the presence of party MP TG Venkatesh here on Sunday. The new joinees said that they joined the saffron party as they were impressed with the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past five-and-a-half years. Speaking on the occasion, Venkatesh said the development of AP is possible only with BJP. BJP, which is striving for the development of the country, he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Kanna Lakshminarayana Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gun-toting photos of young couple have gone viral on social media.
Nagaland rebel leader’s son, daughter-in-law brandish guns at wedding reception
One year after Cyclone Gaja: How are some of TN's worst-hit farmers faring?
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp