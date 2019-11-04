Four suffer electric shock at Pawan’s meeting

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a minor incident, four persons suffered electric shock when they came in contact with a live wire at the public meeting addressed by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan at the VMRDA Park opposite Women’s College here on Sunday.

The generator was immediately switched off, averting a major mishap. Two of the four injured regained consciousness immediately. The other two were admitted to corporate hospitals where their condition was said to be stable. The meeting was stopped for a while following the incident.