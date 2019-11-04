Oxygen unit snag leads to death of baby, woman in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: A newborn died at the government hospital in Hindupur on Saturday night following disruption in oxygen supply in the intensive care unit due to malfunctioning of the system after an electric short circuit. In the ensuing melee, a new mother in the maternity ward died after suffering a head injury in a fall.

According to information, Mubina Bhano from Kotnur village near Hindupur was admitted to the hospital for delivery on Saturday evening. She gave birth to a male child after undergoing cesarean section. As the newborn developed medical complications, the doctors administered oxygen to him through CPAP (Continuous Positive Air Pressure) method keeping him in the ICU.

Around 11 pm, there was an electric short circuit in the oxygen supply unit (compressor) causing smoke and fire. The newborn died due to disruption in oxygen supply.

Mubina Bhano and her relatives held the hospital authorities responsible for the incident. However, the hospital authorities denied medical negligence.

“It was an accidental death and there was no negligence on the part of the doctors. When Mubina Bhano was brought to the hospital, her condition was critical. A cesarean section was performed to deliver the baby. As the male child was suffering from birth asphyxia, oxygen was administered to him through CPAP,” said Dr K Kesavulu, hospital superintendent.

The electric short circuit in the oxygen supply unit in the ICU caused panic that a fire mishap occurred in the hospital. Fearing for their lives, the patients and their attendants in the maternity ward rushed out. In the melee, Rashida (23) who gave birth to a baby three days ago, fell down and sustained a head injury. Following deterioration in her condition, she was shifted to the Government General Hospital in Anantapur, where she died on Sunday afternoon while undergoing treatment.

Having learnt about the incident, District Collector S Satyanarayana, Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav and MLC Md Iqbal rushed to the government hospital. They visited the ICU and interacted with patients and the kin of the deceased. The Collector announced an ex gratia of `2 lakh each to the families of the deceased. Speaking to mediapersons, the Collector said, “We are suspecting the negligence of the contractor, who was entrusted with the maintenance of the oxygen supply system. A committee headed by the Sub-Collector will probe the incident and submit a report. Based on the inquiry report, action will be taken against those responsible for the incident.”

According to the hospital authorities, Hyderabad-based Green Apple company is maintaining the oxygen supply system and the equipment was serviced 10 days ago.