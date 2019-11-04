Train e-ticket racket busted, five arrested in Andhra Pradesh 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: E-tickets worth Rs 2.26 lakh were seized by the RPF during surprise raids on touts and un-authorised agents on Saturday and Sunday. As many as five were arrested from various centres in this connection.

Under the directions of IG and Principal Chief Security Commissioner-RPF (East Coast Railway) Raja Ram, the RPF of the Waltair division conducted raids at various locations in Vizag, Vizianagaram, Sabbavaram and Gopalapatnam. Of the 195 e-tickets seized, 52 were for journeys to be made the remaining were of previous dates. The combined worth of all the ticked was Rs 2.26 lakh.

“These tickets were booked on a commission basis. Personal user IDs used by the touts have been sent to the IRCFC for immediate deactivation. Due to the unauthorised business, passengers are the sufferers,” said Jitendra Srivastava, RPF senior divisional security commissioner. The DSC said crackdowns will be intensified during the winter vacation to give relief to the passengers. He also appealed to the passengers not to purchase railway reservation tickets from un-authorised travel agents.