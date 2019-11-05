Home States Andhra Pradesh

2 drown as car container plunges into canal in EG

Vehicle was carrying 8 cars to Odisha; driver may have dozed off 

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A car transport container overturned and fell into a canal from the Gowthami Godavari bridge in Alamuru mandal of East Godavari district on Monday early hours, leading to the death of both of its occupants by drowning.

According to Mandapeta rural inspector K Mangadevi, the vehicle might have fallen into the canal due to overspeeding. Chances of driver Sk Obaidul (19) dozing off are also being taken into account. Both Obaidul and his assistant Md Danesh Haque (20) hailed from Raturi in Murshidabad district of West Bengal and were unable to come out of the cabin after its fall.
With eight cars of the Hyundai company, the vehicle was coming from Chennai and going to Odisha via Ravulapalem. 

Mangadevi said, “On Monday morning at about 4 am, when the vehicle reached the bridge in Kothapeta constituency, the driver must have missed a small turn, leading the vehicle straight into the canal. Due to its high speed, it must have been more difficult to control the container.”  

Due to Kartika Masam celebrations, several devotees were taking bath on the other side of the bridge in the early morning. Upon noticing the mishap, some of these devotees called the police. 
The bodies were shifted to a mortuary for autopsy. A case was registered and further investigation is underway.

