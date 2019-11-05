Home States Andhra Pradesh

46,000 Vizag kids diagnosed with   eye problems 

 About 46,000 children out of 6,16,166 students in the district were identified with eye-related issues and will  be provided with free spectacles and surgeries depending on their condition. 

Published: 05th November 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: About 46,000 children out of 6,16,166 students in the district were identified with eye-related issues and will  be provided with free spectacles and surgeries depending on their condition. 
During the ongoing YSR Kanti Velugu  programme, which is now in the second phase, the team has so  far tested the vision of the children and and are providing spectacles.

The State government initiative of YSR Kanti Velugu, launched in Visakhapatnam in a total of 5,268   government and private schools in the district on October  10 is being conducted from Classes 1 to 10 in 46 mandals, 117  institutions (PHC, CHC) limit. After the first phase was completed on October 16, the identified children will be provided with spectacles and surgeries performed during the second phase, which began from November 1 to December 31.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gun-toting photos of young couple have gone viral on social media.
Nagaland rebel leader’s son, daughter-in-law brandish guns at wedding reception
One year after Cyclone Gaja: How are some of TN's worst-hit farmers faring?
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp