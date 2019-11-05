46,000 Vizag kids diagnosed with   eye problems 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: About 46,000 children out of 6,16,166 students in the district were identified with eye-related issues and will be provided with free spectacles and surgeries depending on their condition.

During the ongoing YSR Kanti Velugu programme, which is now in the second phase, the team has so far tested the vision of the children and and are providing spectacles.

The State government initiative of YSR Kanti Velugu, launched in Visakhapatnam in a total of 5,268 government and private schools in the district on October 10 is being conducted from Classes 1 to 10 in 46 mandals, 117 institutions (PHC, CHC) limit. After the first phase was completed on October 16, the identified children will be provided with spectacles and surgeries performed during the second phase, which began from November 1 to December 31.