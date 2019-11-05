Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh gets its first medal in athletics meet on Day 3

AP athlete Yashwanth Kumar Laveti comes 2nd in 110m hurdle race

Published: 05th November 2019 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Athlete from Andhra Pradesh, Yashwanth Kumar Laveti brought laurels to the State on the third day of the 35th Junior National Athletics Championships being held at Acharya Nagarjuna University grounds on Monday.

Kumar, who completed the 110 metre hurdle race in 14 seconds, bagged the second position after being beaten by Maharashtra’s Abhishek 
Vinay Ubhe, who finished the race in 13.84 seconds. 
Haryana’s Parshant Singh Kanhaiya broke a 33-year-old national under-20 pole vault record. 
The defending champion set the new mark at 5.05 metre at the same venue where he set the under-18 record at 4.75 metre two years ago. 

It was the third best jump by an Indian pole vaulter this year after Siva Subramaniam (5.16 metre) and KG Jessan (5.10 metre). 
He was pushed hard by Rakesh Gond (Maharashtra) whose clearance at 4.90 metre was his personal best. 
There were national records for Tamil Nadu’s PM Thabitha (girls’ under-18 100 metre hurdle) and Haryana’s Amit (boys’ under-16 5,000 metre race walk). 

Meet records were 
rewritten by Kerala’s Aparna Roy (girls’ under-20 100 metre hurdle), Delhi’s Chanda (girls’ under-20 3,000 metre), Haryana’s Anisha Dahiya (girls’ under-20 hammer throw), Tejas Ashok Shirse and Delhi’s Harshita Sheraawat (girls’ under-18 hammer throw) in what was quite an eventful day third day of the five-day-long championship.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yashwanth Kumar 35th Junior National Athletics Championships
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gun-toting photos of young couple have gone viral on social media.
Nagaland rebel leader’s son, daughter-in-law brandish guns at wedding reception
One year after Cyclone Gaja: How are some of TN's worst-hit farmers faring?
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp