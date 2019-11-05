Dial 100: Police get 1,189 calls

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur urban and rural police received 1,189 calls through the ‘Dial-100’ service in September and October, of which district police solved several issues.

The police received 190 calls on cases against bodily harm, 104 on road accidents, 20 property offence, four suicide attempts and 840 calls regarding other offences in Guntur urban and rural limits.

Out of this, 43 cases were booked. The remaining were resolved by the police during the investigation.

Guntur district urban SP PHD Ramakrishna and rural SP Ch Vijaya Rao directed officers to check the pending cases and resolve those on priority basis. They encouraged the public to make use of the

service for registration of cases. However, they urged them to steer clear of giving false information regarding cases, as stern action would be taken against such persons.

