Don’t provoke youth, YSRC tells Pawan

Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam

Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC leaders on Monday launched a tirade against Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan for making, what they called, uncharitable comments against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and party general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy at the long march held in the city on Sunday.

Addressing mediapersons, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao alias Avanthi said Kalyan used the long march as a forum to indulge in personal criticism of Jagan Mohan Reddy and Vijayasai Reddy. There were hardly any constructive suggestions at the long march to overcome the problem, he said.
Srinivasa Rao said it was better Kalyan takes up the mantle of Telugu Desam Party. He said the Jana Sena chief should be wary of the tactics of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and should not fall into his trap. He said Naidu was known for proxy fighting and dumping leaders after their need was over. He cited his relations with former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and how he changed his attitude soon after elections.

He said both Kalyan and Naidu were keen on disturbing the confidence of Jagan Mohan Reddy by making baseless allegations. He said Jagan will be not be disturbed and he will be the Chief Minister for the next five years and implement a host of welfare programmes for all sections of people.
He challenged Kalyan to prove the corruption charges against YSRC leaders, who, he said, were ready to quit their posts, if the charges were proved. 

He demanded Kalyan to reveal those behind his road show. He said it was unfortunate the opposition leaders were resorting to criticism of the government, which completed just five months.

