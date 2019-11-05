Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ex-Cong MLA Jayaram Babu passes away

Published: 05th November 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Senior Congress party leader and former MLA Chadalavada Jayaram Babu passed away due to illness at Guntur on Monday early hours. 

He served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly in the united Andhra Pradesh State in 1985 and 1994 from Guntur-2 constituency.

The 72-year-old Jayaram Babu was associated with the Congress till his last days. 
He also served as BC Corporation chairperson in the united Andhra Pradesh and is survived by two daughters and son. His son Ch Raghu announced that funeral and other religious rituals would be performed on Tuesday.  

Former chief minister Konejeti Rosaiah, BJP State 
president Kanna Lakshminarayana, former minister Kasu Krishna Reddy, former minister Md Jani, former MLAs Lingamsetty Eswara Rao, Challa Venkata Krishna Reddy, Sk Mastan Vali, 
Tadisetty Venkata Rao, Guntur East MLA Md Mustafa and 
other leaders expressed grief over the death of the former  Congress MLA.
 

