Prakasam gets new public data entry online registration system in place 

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As per the government’s orders, the new ‘public data entry online registration system’ began at all 18 sub registrar’s (SR’s) offices in the district from November 1 onwards, but the new system is taking much time to upload documents through its online portal. 
Technical hurdles are causing delay at several SR offices and the public is demanding enhanced server speed for quick uploading of documents. However, all SR offices have reportedly expressed satisfaction on its implementation.

To eradicate the existence of brokers in the registration process and to solve other problems related to registrations, such as saving valuable time of the sellers/purchasers of lands as well as making all registrations in a transparent manner, the government has brought this new system in place from November 1 in all the wards. Through this system, the public will create their documents on their own in a prescribed format and the same data will be uploaded online for all types of land registration, without taking any help from any middle-stage brokers/document writers/stamp vendors, etc. Before implementation of this system, authorities have provided training to all sub-registrars of the district.

In this connection, P Vijayalakshmi, DIG of AP Stamps and Registrations department and in-charge district registrar of Prakasam district recently visited several SR offices of the district and inspected the new online registration process. The DIG also interacted with some members of the public, who came to upload their registration documents and inquired about the difficulties they were facing. Later, she expressed satisfaction about the new system.

On Saturday, the DIG visited Ongole, Markapur, Giddalur and Podili SR offices and inspected the registration system. Then she gave feedback to the IG’s office of Stamps and Registrations department. 
“To rectify various issues, server speed should be enhanced immediately,” she said.

