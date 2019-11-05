Recarpet damaged roads at `625 cr: CM to R&B Dept

Home States Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department to immediately 
identify damaged roads in the State and recarpet them on a war footing at a cost of `625 crore. The Chief Minister, in a meeting with R&B officials here on Monday, reviewed the progress of various projects being executed by the department. 

Speaking on the occasion, Jagan directed the officials to speed up the ongoing construction of Kanaka Durga flyover and service roads adjacent  to it at the earliest. 
In reply, the officials informed the CM that the flyover works would be completed by January-end. 
The officials were also told to identify the vacancies in the R&B Department, so that a calendar for recruitment could be released in January. 

During the course of the meeting, the Chief Minister gave nod for the proposal to connect Amaravati-Anantapur Expressway with Chilakaluripeta Bypass Road. 
The State government will develop 3,100 km-long roads with `6,400 crore provided by the New Development Bank (NDB) and take up construction of 676 bridges utilising an additional financial assistance of `2,400 crore. 

Also, the Andhra Pradesh Road Development Corporation was instructed to replace 3,600 buses which have travelled more than 12 lakh km.
Jagan further held a discussion with NHAI regional officer Anil Dixit on the status of various projects in the State. The conversation mainly focused on Gundugolanu-Gollapudi- Kalaparru-Mangalagiri road and the NHAI official was requested to complete the project at the earliest. 
The NHAI officials informed the Chief Minister that the road to Anakapalli-Anandapuram was also being completed on a war footing. 

The officials updated the CM on the Ongole-Kathipudi National Highway works. They briefed the CM on the projects from Renigunta to Kadapa, Renigunta to Naidupeta and Nellore to Tada. 
The NHAI officials expressed their interest to sign an MoU with the government for supply of plastic waste.

