Welder from Gajuwaka ends life in Malaysia, reason not yet known 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A Nakka Appala Raju, 33, from Kunchumamba Colony in Gajuwaka, who had been working as a welder in Malaysia, reportedly committed suicide. According to his family members, Appala Raju had been missing since October 22. They had come to know about his death on October 31 through his friends, Ramana, father of Appala Raju said.

As Appala Raju was mentally strong, they do not know exact reason for his death. He said they were worried over transhipment of the body of Appala Raju.

Telugu Expats’ Association of Malyasia (TEAM) media coordinator Madan told TNIE over telephone that

TEAM’s grievance department pursued the issue with family members and Indian High Commission. Appala Raju came to Malaysia 26 months ago on a valid employer visa.

No reasons were known for his taking the extreme step. His relatives, Krishna and Appa Rao, who were also working in the same company in Malaysia, said there were no specific problems for Appala Raju for committing suicide, Madan said. He said the decased welder’s employer came forward for transhipment of the body by securing No Objectiion Certificate from hospital and death certificate. The employer is bearing the expenditure, Madan said.

He said the TEAM was coordinating with employer, India High Commission and family members. He said the body will be shifted to Hyderabad on Wednesday morning from where it will be brought to Gajuwaka. Appala Raju’s father urged the employer to grant compensation.