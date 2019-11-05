YSRC lacks foresight: Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Commenting on the new sand policy, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday said the State government lacked foresight.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Pawan urged the YSRC leaders to focus on finding an immediate solution to sand scarcity, instead of indulging in personal criticism. He reiterated what he said a day earlier at a meeting after his ‘long march’ culminated, and gave two weeks’ time to the government to restore normalcy in the construction sector by ensuring sufficient sand supply.

The actor-turned-politician reinforced his demand that the government must pay `5 lakh ex gratia to the workers who committed suicide in the last few months, and that every worker must be given a monthly compensation of `15,000 from the building workers’ welfare fund till construction activity resumed to its full capacity.

He said he would be holding a meeting in Hyderabad soon to seek expert opinion on the issue.

Pawan explained his party was not against the new sand policy, but was opposing the inordinate delay in supplying sand which had affected lives of lakhs of people.