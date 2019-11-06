Jagan’s Ongole visit on November 14

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam district officials are making arrangements for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Ongole on November 1 to launch the ‘Schools Nadu-Nedu’ programme. However, the CM’s tour schedule is yet to be finalised. In this connection, District Collector Pola Bhaskar along with a group of officials paid a visit to certain schools to select a suitable one for hosting the CM’s programme.

He visited PVR Municipal High School and inquired about its infrastructure and facilities provided to the students. As of now, the officials concerned believe it to be the best choice due to its location.