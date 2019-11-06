‘Jamabandi’ to reform revenue department from July 2020: Deputy CM

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As part of a series of measures to eliminate corruption from the revenue department, their records would be examined and the Jamabandi programme will begin from July 2020, said P Subhash Chandra Bose, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Revenue, Stamps and Registrations. Accompanied by the Minister of Housing Cherukuwada Sriranganatha Raju, Bose arrived here on Tuesday and conducted a review meeting with the district level officials of revenue, stamps, housing and other related departments here at the Collectorate conference hall.

After the review meeting, both of them interacted with the media and explained the development plans of their departments. Bose said the State government was going to bring reforms in the revenue department with the help of technology and coordination of the newly-established village/ward secretariats. “The government is making arrangements for the distribution of house site papers as well as home allocation certificates to the eligible 1,10,316 beneficiaries of the district by next Ugadi without fail. New technology based reforms in the registrations and stamps department are also on our radar,” Bose said.

Sriranganatha Raju reiterated his colleague’s statement that house allocation for the poor will be completed by the next Ugadi.“For the urban dwellers, we will provide G+3 flats as well as individual homes. Our government has earmarked Rs 11,000 crore for the land acquisition procedure.”

Ajay Jain, State Housing Ministry Principal Secretary said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was working hard to provide houses to all 25 lakh poor people of the State at an estimated cost of `1.70 lakh crore.