Ramana Deekshitulu made TTD Agama advisor

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In a significant move, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Tuesday decided to appoint retired chief priest Dr. AV Ramana Deekshitulu as Agama advisor of the devasthanam. He will also train young archakas as an additional responsibility.

Further, it was decided to give re-entry to Ramana Deekshitulu into the temple of Lord Venkateswara. Three head priests — AS Narayana Deekshitulu, AS Narasimha Deekshitulu and AP Srinivasa Murthy Deekshitulu —who had retired from active service were also given permission to enter the temple any time. It may be noted here that Ramana Deekshitulu and the three head priests were forced to step down on May 17, 2018.

The TTD has also decided to reinstate services of two sons of the retired chief priest as archakas in the Tirumala temple. The duo were transferred to Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple.